Ludhiana turns pit stop for green warrior’s march

With a mission to spread awareness to protect the environment, Rohan Agarwal, a 21-year-old environmental activist, reached Ludhiana on Tuesday.

AAP workers honouring Rohan Aggrawal in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Rohan, hailing from Kamthi, Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been on his mission for the past three years, covering approximately 20,000 kilometres on foot, traversing 29 states across India and two other countries as part of his environmental awareness campaign.

During an event organised at the main office of the Aam Aadmi Party in Ludhiana, Rohan was honoured by party workers. He underlined the pressing need to plant more trees and safeguard the existing ones to ensure the city’s environmental well-being.

Rohan Agarwal expressed his ambition to visit 20 countries across the world within the next five years to inspire people to protect the environment by planting trees and maintaining existing greenery. He noted the scarcity of trees in the city and the concerns of local residents about diminishing greenery due to the construction of numerous flyovers and tree-cutting in recent years.

Despite initial objections from his parents, Rohan’s passion for environmental conservation eventually gained their support. He is currently pursuing his third year of BCom studies online. During his journey, Rohan said, “I actively engaged with local communities and schools, encouraged them to create environmental clubs and educated people on planting trees, reducing plastic waste, and proper waste segregation”.

“I am here in Ludhiana for the next two days and will meet different people of the city, especially school children and teachers, with the motive to build passion among them to protect the environment,” added Rohan.

Rohan expressed his gratitude for the love, support, and hospitality he has received from people across India during his mission, highlighting the warm and welcoming response he has encountered throughout his travels.

Rohan’s expedition will encompass 12 South Asian countries, with a remarkable milestone being his forthcoming visit to Oymyakon in Siberia.

