Ludhiana: Two arrested for ‘assaulting’ woman, her daughters

The Machhiwara police have arrested two brothers for allegedly assaulting and harassing a pregnant woman following a spat in Manewal village of Machhiwara. The woman, who alleged that she suffered complications after the assault, also accused them of robbing her of jewellery and thrashing her three daughters. The complainant has accused them of also robbed her of a gold chain, ring and two silver bangles besides vandalising her home.

The accused have been identified as Gurpal Singh, alias Nikku, and his brother Sarabjit Singh, alias Saba. Their parents — Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, and Baljit Kaur — of the same village, who were also booked by the police, are yet to be arrested.

The FIR was lodged on November 17 on the statement of the victim. The complainant said she is three months’ pregnant. She and her three daughters were returning from a local gurdwara when the accused allegedly started hurling abuses at her. When she objected, the accused assaulted her and her three daughters besides molesting them, she alleged.

According to the complainant, the accused also robbed her of a gold chain, ring and two silver bangles and also vandalised her home.

ASI Pawanjit, who is investigating the case, said the accused assaulted the woman over petty issues. An FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causes hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), 74 (rime of assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 3 (5) (criminal act is carried out by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) of BNS was lodged against the accused at the Machhiwara police station.