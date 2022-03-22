Ludhiana | Two arrested for snatching, 3 mobile phones recovered

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police said the arrested accused used fake number plates on the motorcycle and targeted labourers for snatchings
Accused arrested for snatching in the custody of Industrial area police post in Ludhiana on March 21, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two alleged snatchers were arrested on Monday, with police recovering three stolen mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

Police also impounded the motorcycle being used by the two accused, who have been identified as Jaspinder Singh, 30, of Janta Nagar and Ekdeep Singh, 28, of Kot Mangal Singh New Janta Nagar.

Police said the accused used fake number plates on the motorcycle and targeted labourers.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were arrested near the Dhandari bridge while they were heading into the city to sell the stolen mobile phones following a tip-off. Police recovered three stolen mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

A case under section 379B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Focal Point police station.

