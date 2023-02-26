Ludhiana: Two BJP women leaders receive extortion calls

Two women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Ludhiana and Khanna have allegedly received extortion calls from unidentified numbers.

The callers have sent a QR code to state vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha Manisha Sood, a resident of Khanna, and asked her to transfer ₹ 3 lakh to them (Getty images)

The callers have sent a QR code to state vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha Manisha Sood, a resident of Khanna, and asked her to transfer ₹3 lakh to them.

Sood said that she received a QR code on his WhatsApp number followed by a call on February 21. The caller asked her to scan the QR code and to transfer ₹3 lakh in their accounts or they would kill her.

The city Khanna police have lodged an FIR under sections 387 and 506 of the IPC against unidentified accused following the complaint.

Sood’s husband Ajay is a businessman. He is former president of BJP (Khanna) and currently the state executive member of BJP. Ajay said they have filed a complaint to the police.

BJP counsellor from Ludhiana Rashi Aggarwal revealed on Sunday that she received an extortion message from an unknown number, but the police did not take any action even after five days of making a complaint.

Rashi, who recently joined BJP after quitting Congress, said that she had received extortion messages on Tuesday late night on Whatsapp from an international number.

The accused demanded ₹3 Lakh and threatened to shoot her if she failed to give money by Wednesday afternoon.

In the messages shown by Rashi Aggarwal, the sender stated that a DSP rank officer will call her. She said that she received two calls after that, but did not answer them.

She said that on Wednesday morning, after discussing the matter with her family members, she lodged a complaint with the Haibowal police, but four days after lodging the complaint, the police took no action.

Rashi said that if the police are not acting on complaints filed by politicians, one can imagine how the police would treat the public.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at Haibowal police station, said that the complaint was forwarded to the cyber cell for investigation. The police will take action after investigating the matter.