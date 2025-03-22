Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Two booked by police for killing friend’s six pet pigeons

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 22, 2025 05:10 AM IST

In his complaint, Parminder said he kept pigeons as pets for village-level races, and the accused, who are his friends, also kept the birds as pets; on March 16, the accused came to his roof and killed six pigeons by twisting their necks

The police on Friday registered a case against two men for allegedly killing their friend’s six pet pigeons in Saholi village, officials said.

Police said the accused, identified as Amarjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh, were reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the crime. (HT File)
Police said the accused, identified as Amarjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh, were reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the crime. (HT File)

Police said the accused, identified as Amarjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh, were reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the crime.

The case was registered at the Jodhan police station after a statement by one Parminder Singh, the pet owner.

In his complaint, Parminder said he kept pigeons as pets for village-level races and the accused, who are his friends, also kept the birds as pets.

He said that on March 16, the accused came to his roof and killed six pigeons by twisting their necks. He then filed a police complaint.

Jodhan station-house officer (SHO) inspector Davinder Singh said the accused got access to the pigeons on the pretext of checking their speeds.

He said the case was registered under sections 325 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a hunt is on to arrest the accused. The inspector said the accused are already facing trial in a drug peddling case.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On