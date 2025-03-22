Ludhiana: Two booked by police for killing friend’s six pet pigeons

The police on Friday registered a case against two men for allegedly killing their friend’s six pet pigeons in Saholi village, officials said. Police said the accused, identified as Amarjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh, were reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the crime. (HT File)

The case was registered at the Jodhan police station after a statement by one Parminder Singh, the pet owner.

In his complaint, Parminder said he kept pigeons as pets for village-level races and the accused, who are his friends, also kept the birds as pets.

He said that on March 16, the accused came to his roof and killed six pigeons by twisting their necks. He then filed a police complaint.

Jodhan station-house officer (SHO) inspector Davinder Singh said the accused got access to the pigeons on the pretext of checking their speeds.

He said the case was registered under sections 325 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a hunt is on to arrest the accused. The inspector said the accused are already facing trial in a drug peddling case.