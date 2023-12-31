Ludhiana: Two brothers arrested for threatening locals

Two miscreants, who threatened the residents of Anand Nagar at gunpoint in order to release one of their aides nabbed by the locals for a snatching bid, landed in the police net on Friday. The Sarabha Nagar police arrested the accused and recovered an illegal pistol besides bullets from their possession. Their aide is yet to be arrested. Handcuffs -Two miscreants, who threatened the residents of Anand Nagar at gunpoint in order to release one of their aides nabbed by the locals for a snatching bid, landed in the police net on Friday. The Sarabha Nagar police arrested the accused and recovered an illegal pistol besides bullets from their possession. Their aide is yet to be arrested. Handcuff (Representational image)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Vicky of Guru Nanak Nagar of Mandi Mullanpur and his brother Harpreet Singh alias Ricky. Their aide Jatinder Singh alias Kaaki is on the run.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said that residents of Anand Nagar had nabbed the accused Jatinder Singh alias Kaaki when he tried to snatch ₹6,500 in cash from a man named Gurmel Singh. Meanwhile, two of his aides turned up there and flashed a gun. The accused threatened the locals to leave their aide Jatinder Singh.

The accused fled with Jatinder Singh in a Toyota Innova car.

The ADCP added that after the accused left the spot, the locals informed the police. Taking swift action, the police arrested Gurdeep Singh alias Vicky and Harpreet Singh alias Ricky. The police recovered an illegal pistol and bullets from their possession.

A case under section 379B (2), 506, 323 of IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.

The ADCP added that the accused Harpreet is already facing a trial in a case of drug peddling lodged against him at Mullanpur Dakha Police station. The accused are being questioned to know from where they have procured the weapon. A hunt is on for the arrest of their aide.