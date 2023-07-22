Ludhiana: Two brothers held for drug peddling, 1kg opium recovered

The team of CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate Ludhiana arrested a truck driver and his brother for alleged drug peddling and recovered 1kg opium from their possession. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The team also seized the truck in which the contraband was being transported.

The accused have been identified as Kundan Kumar Yadav, 28, of Bihar and his brother Gunjan Kumar Yadav, 19.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the team stopped a truck for checking near Sherpur Chowk. When frisked, the police recovered 1kg of opium from Kundan’s possession.

During questioning, Kundan revealed that he, with the help of his brother, smuggled the recovered opium from Bihar for ₹90,000. Later, the team also arrested Gunjan from Mandi Gobindgarh area, police said, adding Kundan also confessed that he used to supply opium to other truck drivers.

A case under section 18-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 6 police station.

Two held with 150gm heroin and 42gm ice drug

The team of anti-narcotic cell arrested two accused, identified as Amit Kumar alias Ammy of New Shimlapuri and Mani Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Shimlapuri, and recovered 42gm ice drug and 150gm heroin from their possession.

According to police, the accused are already facing trial in drug peddling cases. Amit had ealier spent three years in jail after he was arrested with 1kg heroin, while Mani was in jail for two years after he was arrested with 1,33,500 intoxicant tablets.

A case under section 21(b)-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Daba police station.

