Ludhiana: Two camps held under ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme

The district administration organised two camps on Tuesday as part of the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme in Samrala’s Utalan village and Basant Park in Ludhiana city, which were inaugurated by MLA Jagtar Singh Diyalpura and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, respectively. They addressed people’s grievances and provided immediate solutions. MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, along with deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney distributed cheques to 93 beneficiaries under the scheme in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Several individuals received services related to various types of pensions, senior citizen cards, SC certificates, and other services at the camp.

The MLA and DC emphasised the importance of ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people at the grassroots level. They stated that public welfare is the top priority for the Punjab government and highlighted the state government’s efforts in conducting special camps to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reach the masses.

They stressed the need of ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government social welfare schemes and directed their full utilisation at such camps. They said more such camps will be held across the district as part of the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar”.

Prepare proposal to rent out commercial complex at Rani Jhansi Road, officials told

DC Sakshi Sawhney asked the officials to prepare a new proposal for renting out the space in the commercial complex at Rani Jhansi Road during the district-level rate fixation committee meeting held on Tuesday. Discussions were held regarding relocating the office of the Improvement Trust to this commercial complex and renting out the present building to increase revenue.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder were also present in the meeting.

The committee discussed the rates for several properties of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust located in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Sukhdev Enclave, Maharishi Balmiki Nagar, Model Town Extension, and Rajguru Nagar. The committee fixed the price of the properties, including SCOs and booths.

DC, MLA distribute cheques to 93 beneficiaries

DC Sakshi Sawhney, along with MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina distributed cheques to 93 beneficiaries under the sponsorship and foster care scheme on Tuesday.

Under the sponsorship programme, children belonging to widowed, divorced, single mothers, and other vulnerable situations receive ₹4000 per month until the age of 18.

This support helps them grow in their families while continuing their education.

Sawhney highlighted that the scheme is part of the Mission Vatsalya programme, aimed at implementing the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015, to ensure proper care, protection, development, treatment, and social rehabilitation of children living in difficult conditions. The MLAs added that the scheme is being implemented under the Aadhaar card-based direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

Children from families with an annual income of up to ₹96000 in urban areas and ₹72000 in rural areas are eligible.

Those interested can get information about the scheme from the district child protection unit or child welfare committee of the concerned district.