Ludhiana: Two carpenters held for assaulting, robbing jeweller

The police on Tuesday nabbed two carpenters for allegedly assaulting and robbing a jeweller of gold and silver ornaments in Ahluwalia Colony four days ago.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have recovered the robbed jewellery, bike used in the crime, a toy pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, 32, of Jamalpur and Gurjit Singh, 35, of Kulliyewal village in Jamalpur. Both the accused are carpenters.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police arrested the accused from Jamalpur area when they were crossing from the area on a bike. On seeing the police party, the accused sped up their bike to escape. However, they fell on the road. Gurjit fractured his right arm, while Bikramhjit fractured his right leg.

Bikramjit is already facing trial in two cases, including robbery and theft. The accused hatched a conspiracy to rob the jeweller to make some easy money. They did a recce and found that jeweller Ameer Chand used to be alone in the shop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused had tempered the bike’s registration number before executing the robbery. To dodge the police, the accused kept their mobile phone at home so that the police would not trace their location. On October 6, the accused barged in the shop posing as customers. They flashed the toy gun to threaten the jeweller. When he resisted, the accused injured him with a sharp edged weapon and decamped with 100 gm gold and 270 gm silver jewellery,” said the commissioner of police.

“After the robbery, the accused installed original number plates of the vehicle and also changed their clothes,” he added.

He added that after the robbery, the victim was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 394, 411 of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Jamalpur Police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON