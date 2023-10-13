Ludhiana: Two-day int’l event at on sustainable dairy farming begins today at vet varsity

With an aim to resolve various issues of the stakeholders Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, is set to organise a two-day international conference on – recent advances in engineering applications for sustainable dairying, on Friday. 100 participants from several parts of the country as well as international speakers are expected to join the conference. (HT File)

The conference will be held under the aegis of the Indian Dairy Engineers Association (IDEA). RS Sodhi, president of IDEA, New Delhi will be the chief guest.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh mentioned that the conference will provide an opportunity for the stakeholders to come together and to find solutions for challenges such as the need for sustainable farming practices, the reduction of waste, and the enhancement of product quality while ensuring the economic viability of the dairy sector.

RS Sethi, dean, the College of Dairy Science and Technology and convener of the conference said that the conference will serve as a platform for experts, researchers, industry leaders, and students to come together to exchange knowledge, ideas, and experiences. The conference will witness scientific sessions that will cover a wide range of topics on industry-academia interface.

Amandeep Sharma, organising secretary of the conference said that this IDEA conference is being organised for the first time in Ludhiana and during this two-day event, different stakeholders of the dairy industry and dairy equipment manufacturers will participate. He revealed that more than 100 participants from several parts of the country as well as international speakers are expected to join the conference.

