Ludhiana: Two drug peddlers arrested, 25 kg poppy husk recovered
The Khanna Police arrested two men in separate cases and recovered a total of 36,600 intoxicating tablets and 25 kg poppy husk from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh of Tarn Taran district and Tarsem Singh of Ranva village of Machhiwara Sahib.
Sourav Jindal, superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Khanna, said that a team of city-2 Khanna police stopped Avtar Singh coming from Gobindgarh side for checking on the basis of suspicion.
When frisked, the police recovered a total of 36,600 intoxicating tablets from his possession.
Similarly, the team of Sadar Khanna Police stopped a tractor trolley driver, Tarsem Singh, at the checkpoint put up near Alaur village. When frisked, the police recovered 25 kg poppy husk from the trolley and seized the vehicle.
Two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been lodged against the accused.