Ludhiana: Two from Ludhiana among 3 killed in UP road crash

Three people were killed, including two men from Ludhiana, and two others injured early Thursday morning when their SUV collided with a truck carrying oxygen cylinders on the Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The police sent the bodies to the government hospital for the postmortem and rushed the injured to hospital. (HT File)

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The impact was so severe that three occupants died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries. Police from Nawabganj police station reached the scene and initiated a rescue operation. The UP police have arrested the truck driver Pancham Lal, a resident of Mathurapur.

The police sent the bodies to the government hospital for the postmortem and rushed the injured to hospital.

The victims were identified as commission agent and sheller owner Santokh Singh Bajwa, 65, of Iraq village, Harjit Singh, 60, of Hadiwal village, and Bhupinder Kaur, 65. The injured, Mukand Singh Benipal, and his nephew Ladi Singh, were admitted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

According to family members, Mukand Singh Bainipal, who is engaged in farming activities in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, was returning to Machhiwara along with his relatives after a family visit in Lakhimpur Kheri. The accident occurred around 7.30 am near Bareilly on an under-construction stretch of highway when their SUV reportedly crashed into the truck.

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{{^usCountry}} The family members said that Mukand was driving the SUV. They added that Santokh Singh had made a call to them in the morning stating that they had left for Machhiwara and they will try to reach by the evening. Minutes later, they received information that they met with a road accident. Soon after receiving the information, the family members left for Uttar Pradesh to bring back the bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family members said that Mukand was driving the SUV. They added that Santokh Singh had made a call to them in the morning stating that they had left for Machhiwara and they will try to reach by the evening. Minutes later, they received information that they met with a road accident. Soon after receiving the information, the family members left for Uttar Pradesh to bring back the bodies. {{/usCountry}}

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The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom in the area, as the deceased were closely related. Their bodies are expected to be brought back to Machhiwara after post-mortem for the last rites.

Expressing grief over the loss, the Machhiwara Arhtiya Association and Sheller Association described Santokh Singh as a respected businessman whose death is an irreparable loss to both his family and the local trading community. Several traders and sheller owners visited the bereaved families to offer condolences.

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