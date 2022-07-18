Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Two GADVASU interns taken to hospital

One of the GADVADU interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, was rushed to civil hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday after his condition deteriorated, but he resumed hunger strike on Monday
GADVASU interns holding a protest for hike in internship allowance on the university campus in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two students interning with GADVASU who were on hunger strike for the past few days were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening.

One of the interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, was rushed to civil hospital on Sunday after his condition deteriorated, but he resumed hunger strike on Monday. By evening, he, along with another intern Satnam, who was on hunger strike for the past three days, was referred to DMC Hospital.

