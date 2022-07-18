Ludhiana | Two GADVASU interns taken to hospital

Two students interning with GADVASU who were on hunger strike for the past few days were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening.

One of the interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, was rushed to civil hospital on Sunday after his condition deteriorated, but he resumed hunger strike on Monday. By evening, he, along with another intern Satnam, who was on hunger strike for the past three days, was referred to DMC Hospital.