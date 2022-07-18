Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Two GADVASU interns taken to hospital
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Two GADVASU interns taken to hospital

One of the GADVADU interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, was rushed to civil hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday after his condition deteriorated, but he resumed hunger strike on Monday
GADVASU interns holding a protest for hike in internship allowance on the university campus in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
GADVASU interns holding a protest for hike in internship allowance on the university campus in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 11:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two students interning with GADVASU who were on hunger strike for the past few days were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening.

One of the interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, was rushed to civil hospital on Sunday after his condition deteriorated, but he resumed hunger strike on Monday. By evening, he, along with another intern Satnam, who was on hunger strike for the past three days, was referred to DMC Hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The special CBI court had acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri demolition case on September 30, 2020. (For Representation)

    Babri demolition: HC to hear appeal against acquittal of 32 accused on August 1

    The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed its office to convert revision petition in the Babri Masjid demolition case to criminal appeal and fixed August 1 for hearing the case challenging acquittal by the special CBI court of all 32 accused in the case on September 30, 2020. Two people, including Ayodhya resident Akhlaq Ahmed, had filed the petition on January 8, 2021, challenging the special CBI court's order.

  • The scrutiny of the nomination will be done on August 2 and the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination is August 4. The polling will be held on August 11. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    ECI announces schedule for two vacant legislative council seats

    The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the schedule for the bye-election for the two vacant legislative council seats. The two seats were vacated due to the demise of senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan on February 20, and the resignation of BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh on March 24, after he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Barauli assembly seat located in the Aligarh district.

  • Advocates presented their arguments against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of the suit (For Representation)

    Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter: Hearing to continue in Varanasi dist court

    A lawyer for petitioner number 1 Rakhi Singh in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case on Monday argued that the then Uttar Pradesh government had stopped daily worshipping at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex in 1993. Advocates Shivam Gaur, Anupam Dwivedi and senior advocate Maan Bahadur Singh presented their arguments against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.

  • Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow

    Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17. The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act.

  • The Congress on Monday made a bid to show unity in the party after casting their votes for presidential polls. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)

    Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal

    More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced 'politics of vendetta' on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over 'chargesheet' brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh's regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. “Even we don't believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers' meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out