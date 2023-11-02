Ludhiana: Two get 10-year RI for smuggling drugs

A fast track here on Thursday sentenced two persons to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a 2019 narcotics smuggling case.

Additional sessions judge KK Goyal gave the sentence to Vikram Singh and Varinder Thakur, both residents of Jamalpur area, under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on them.

A special task force from the Ludhiana police had been investigating a narcotics smuggling case related to the possession and distribution of heroin by the two convicts in October, 2019.

According to the police, they arrested the accused at a check post near Jamalpur area. The accused were booked under sections 21, 29 of the NDPS Act, and the case was registered at the STF, Mohali.

