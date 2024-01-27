 Ludhiana: Two held; 2 bikes, 3 mobile phones recovered - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two held; 2 bikes, 3 mobile phones recovered

Ludhiana: Two held; 2 bikes, 3 mobile phones recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 28, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar of Sunder Nagar of Mundian Kalan and Gurjeet Singh of Chand Colony

The team of Mundian Kalan police post arrested two miscreants for snatchings in the city. The police recovered two motorcycles and three mobile phones from their possession.

A case under sections 379B, 34, 413 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station. (HT)
A case under sections 379B, 34, 413 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar of Sunder Nagar of Mundian Kalan and Gurjeet Singh of Chand Colony.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ASI Surjit Singh, in-charge police post, said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered three mobile phones from their possession, which they had robbed from commuters.

A case under sections 379B, 34, 413 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against them at Jamalpur police station.

The ASI added that the accused are already facing trial in three cases of snatching registered at Division number 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On