Ludhiana: Two held; 2 bikes, 3 mobile phones recovered

The team of Mundian Kalan police post arrested two miscreants for snatchings in the city. The police recovered two motorcycles and three mobile phones from their possession. A case under sections 379B, 34, 413 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar of Sunder Nagar of Mundian Kalan and Gurjeet Singh of Chand Colony.

ASI Surjit Singh, in-charge police post, said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered three mobile phones from their possession, which they had robbed from commuters.

The ASI added that the accused are already facing trial in three cases of snatching registered at Division number 7 police station.