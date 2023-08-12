Ludhiana: Two held for gambling, 24 lakh recovered

Busting a betting racket, the CIA staff 1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested two persons and recovered ₹24 lakh in cash, 212-gram gold jewellery, five debit cards, and a Toyota Fortuner SUV from their possession. HT Image

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Gola of Sector 33 Chandigarh Road, and Mahinder Singh alias Nanna of Mohar Singh Nagar.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, in-charge CIA-1, said the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused were accepting bets and were involved in gambling following which the team conducted a raid and arrested them.

The team recovered ₹24 lakh in cash, 212gm gold jewellery and five debit cards from their possession. The police also seized the SUV.

The police said that the accused were earlier also booked in a similar case. However, they are being questioned and more people involved with them will be traced.

A case under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of Gambling Act, 294-A, 420 of the IPC and 7(3) of Lottery Act has been registered against the accused at Division number 7 police station.

Jalandhar resident held for liquor smuggling

The CIA staff 2 police of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested a Jalandhar resident for liquor smuggling. The police recovered 75 cartons of illicit liquor smuggled from Chandigarh.

The accused has been identified as Sonu of Jalandhar.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, stated that the police arrested the accused from Focal Point area following a tip-off. The accused was coming to Ludhiana from Chandigarh side in a car when the police stopped him for checking.

When frisked the police recovered 75 cartons of illicit liquor from the car. A case under sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at Focal Point police station.

The inspector added that the accused is a driver. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

3 snatchers held, 10 mobile phones recovered

The Focal Point Police arrested three accused for snatchings and recovered 10 mobile phones, a bike and sharp-edged weapons from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Kanganwal, Babu Kumar of Sahnewal and Satpal Singh alias Kaka of Sundar Nagar Chowk.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point stated that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off.

He added that the accused had robbed a man Tarun Kumar of Jagdish Colony on August 7 of his mobile phone after injuring him.

A case under sections 378-B and 34 of IPC has been lodged against the accused. Satpal Singh alias Kaka is already facing a trial in at least 8 cases of snatching and theft.

