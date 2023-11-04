Ludhiana: Two held for vehicle lifting, five bikes recovered

The Division number 5 police arrested two accused for vehicle lifting and snatching, while one of their aides is yet to be arrested.

The police have recovered five bikes, two scooters and 13 mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have installed fake number plates on the vehicles. They have been identified as Sher Singh alias Shera of Kanech Road, Sahnewal and Deepak of Jugiana of Sahnewal. Their aide Guri of Khakhal village is yet to be arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that the division number 5 police arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered a stolen bike from his possession.

The accused told police that he used to steal vehicles using duplicate keys from different locations and sell them to Deepak and Guri, who would further sell the vehicles among the locals after installing fake number plates. On the information provided by the accused, police arrested Deepak and recovered four more bikes and two scooters. The ADCP added that the accused were also involved in snatching mobile phones from commuters. A case under sections 379, 411, 473, 379B and 413 of the IPC has been filed.

