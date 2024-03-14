Ludhiana: Two land in police net for preparing fake passports, docs

Police arrested two men for preparing fake documents, including passports, arm license and driving licenses, of criminals to facilitate their overseas travel. During interrogation, it was revealed that Deepak Dhankhar was already facing around five FIRs registered at various police stations for offences, including assault and murder. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Deepak Dhankar of Sonipat, Haryana, and Yadwinder Singh of MIG Flat, Phase 2, Urban Estate of Patiala. Sub-inspector (SI) Amarjit Singh, from CIA-1, said the accused were involved in preparing fake passports and other documents of the criminals by changing their names.

The SI added that they received a tip-off that the accused were present near Chattar Singh Park in the Model Town area posing as immigration agents. Following this, police conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.

The SI said accused Deepak Dhankar is himself possessing a fake passport in the name of Deepak Aryan which he claimed to have procured from Chandigarh.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Deepak Dhankhar was already facing around five FIRs registered at various police stations for offences, including assault and murder. To flee from the country to dodge the police, he procured a fake passport with the help of accused Yadwinder Singh.

According to police, Yadwinder Singh was responsible for fabricating counterfeit documents, including passports, driving licenses and genuine licenses. He facilitated Dhankhar in obtaining a fake passport under the name Deepak Aryan. Following this, Dhankhar engaged in fraudulent activities with Yadwinder, contacting people under false pretences and arranging fake documents for them based on counterfeit Identification proofs.

A case under Sections 419, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 12 of the Passport Act was registered against the accused at Model Town police station.