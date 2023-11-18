Ludhiana: Two men die in separate hit-and-run cases

Two men died in separate hit-and-run incidents in Dehlon and Dholewal areas, police said on Friday.

One person was injured in the accidents that occurred on Thursday.

A man was crushed to death by a vehicle, while his friend, who was with him on the bike, suffered injuries.

The victim has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh and his friend Kulwant Singh. Both are residents of Phullanwal village in Jodhan area.

Nirmal Singh, father of the victim said that his son and his friend worked at an automobile company in Pava village in Sahnewal and were returning home in the evening.

When they reached Sahnewal- Dehlon Road near Ghawaddi, an unidentified vehicle hit their bike. The duo fell on the road after which the vehicle crushed Sukhjinder to death, while Kulwant suffered a fracture. The passersby rushed them to hospital.

ASI Rupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or person safety of others), 388 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been filed against the unidentified driver of the vehicle. The police, however, did not find any CCTV installed near the accident spot.

In the other mishap, a car mechanic died near Vishwakarma Chowk when he along with his co-worker was repairing a vehicle which had broken down.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, 26, of Daba area.

The complainant Sonu said that he and Dinesh worked at a workshop near Vishwakarma Chowk. Dinesh was checking a vehicle which had broken down, while he was standing near him when a speeding car hit the vehicle and Dinesh. The accused escaped the spot after the mishap. He rushed Dinesh to a hospital with the help of locals, where he succumbed to the injuries.

ASI Paramjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

A case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or person safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused at Division number 6 police station.

