Ludhiana: Two men on bike fire at school’s gate in Ladian Khurd

Tension gripped Ladian Khurd village after two men on a motorcycle fired at least three shots at the gate of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy on Friday afternoon on the same day that a student was allegedly assaulted by a group from the same school and their aides.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Ashwini Gotyal and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Talwinder Singh reached the spot and Gotyal said they are conducting investigation to find out if the two incidents are related.

Police have recovered three shells from the spot and the two miscreants have been captured on CCTVs installed outside the school.

Police said that a Class-11 student, Garv, had got into a spat with a group of students from the same school. However, their fellow students intervened and stopped them.

Garv stated that after school hours, when he was on the way back house, the group along with their aides intercepted and started thrashing him. To save himself, he rushed back to the school and raised the alarm, following which the police were informed.

When police scanned CCTVs installed outside the school, they found two motorcycle-borne men fleeing after opening fire at the gate during school hours when the students were in their classrooms.

Police initiated an investigation and questioned locals and shopkeepers who told them that they heard a gunshot like sound in the afternoon, but assumed that they were from a modified Royal Enfield Motorcycle and did not pay heed.

A case has been lodged against unidentified accused at police station Haibowal.

On May 10, a 17-years-old Class 12 student of a private school in Dugri was assaulted with an axe by his classmates and their accomplice outside the school campus on Tuesday afternoon.