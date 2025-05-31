Ludhiana: Two more held in Moti Nagar murder case

Moti Nagar police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Gurjinder Singh alias Gora, following the earlier arrest of assistant sub-inspector Bua Singh. Gurjinder Singh was reportedly shot on April 16 during a drinking session at Bunty’s residence. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, Sukhwinder Singh alias Gagan, 45, of Bhamian Kalan and Avinderpal Singh alias Bunty, 57, of Jamalpur, were allegedly present during the incident and now face charges under Sections 103 (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gurjinder Singh was reportedly shot on April 16 during a drinking session at Bunty’s residence. Police initially termed it accidental, but the failure of ASI Bua Singh—posted at the Kailash Chowk police post—to report the incident raised suspicions.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sandhu said the accused’s actions, including the concealment of the body, indicated a cover-up.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full sequence of events.