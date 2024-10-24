Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Two robbed of bike, phone in Basti Jodhewal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 25, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Vijay Mahato stated that he, along with his friend Pappu went to Himachal Pradesh, on bike to pay obeisance at Mata Chintpurni Devi Mandir on October 8; while returning, two scooter-borne miscreants intercepted them in Manmohan Nagar in Basti Jodhewal area, Ludhiana

Returning from Mata Chintpurni Devi, Himachal Pradesh, two men were robbed of their bike and mobile phone near Manmohan Colony. The Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR against two unidentified accused.

Ludhiana’s Basti Jodhewal police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS. The police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana’s Basti Jodhewal police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS. The police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Vijay Mahato of Jaspal Colony. Mahato stated that he, along with his friend Pappu went to Himachal Pradesh, on bike to pay obeisance at Mata Chintpurni Devi Mandir on October 8. While returning, two scooter-borne miscreants intercepted them in Manmohan Nagar in Basti Jodhewal area. The accused threatened them with sharp-edged weapons and robbed them of a mobile phone beside the bike. After the accused left the place, he alerted the police.

Sub-inspector Sunita Kaur, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been lodged after investigation. The police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS. The police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused.

