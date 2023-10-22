Ludhiana: Two women among four booked for attacking police team

The Division number 5 police booked four persons, including two women, for allegedly assaulting a police personnel and vandalising his private car when he was on patrol duty at Harkiratpura.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of senior constable Mandeep Singh, who is posted at bus stand police post. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Charanjit Kaur of Harkiratpura, her son Ravi Kumar, two aides Sher Singh alias Shera and Harpreet Kaur Rakhi.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of senior constable Mandeep Singh, who is posted at bus stand police post.

Mandeep stated that he along with other police personnel was on patrolling duty in Harkiratpura on Saturday evening. He alleged that on seeing the police party, the accused started abusing them. When he objected to it, the accused opened an attack on him. The women assaulted and injured him with their nails. The accused pelted stones at them and vandalised his car.

After assaulting him, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

ASI Balkaran Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 353, 186, 332, 506 and 427 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

