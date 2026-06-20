Ludhiana: Two years after MC survey, commercial activity in basements continues despite notices

Nearly two years after identifying more than 400 commercial establishments operating from basements and issuing notices to their owners, the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to take any follow-up action against the alleged violations.

Municipal town planner Vijay Kumar said the civic body had sought status reports from zonal assistant town planners (ATPs) after the notices were served, but the exercise did not progress further. (HT File)

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Municipal town planner Vijay Kumar said the civic body had sought status reports from zonal assistant town planners (ATPs) after the notices were served, but the exercise did not progress further.

“We had asked the zonal ATPs to report the status of these notices. Only one of them submitted a report and no action was taken after the notices were served,” Kumar said, adding that the matter would be looked into.

The issue came under scrutiny after activist Arvind Sharma approached the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, alleging that commercial use of basements continues unabated across the city despite safety concerns and previous notices issued by the civic body.

According to Sharma, the MC had conducted a survey following the July 2024 Delhi basement tragedy, in which three students died after floodwater entered a basement being used as a coaching centre. Acting on concerns raised before the rights body, the civic authorities had identified more than 400 establishments allegedly using basements for commercial purposes and issued notices to their owners.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Sharma alleged that the exercise remained limited to issuing notices and that no meaningful enforcement followed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Sharma alleged that the exercise remained limited to issuing notices and that no meaningful enforcement followed. {{/usCountry}}

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“The basements are still being used in several parts of the city, including tuition hubs. Nothing changed despite the lessons from the Delhi incident. In many coaching institutes, even the staircases are too narrow to allow a safe evacuation during a fire or any other emergency,” he said.

Sharma said he again approached the Commission in May this year, alleging inaction by the MC. The matter remains pending before the Commission.