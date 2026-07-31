Ludhiana: Tyre thieves target student’s SUV parked on vet varsity’s campus

A suspected tyre theft gang struck inside the campus of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), stealing all four wheels and alloy rims from an SUV parked in the hostel area and leaving the vehicle propped up on bricks. Police have launched an investigation after CCTV cameras captured two suspects carrying out the theft.

The SUV belongs to Gurarmanpreet Singh, a final-year veterinary student. (HT PHOTO)

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The victim, Gurarmanpreet Singh, a final-year veterinary student residing in the university’s G-8 hostel, discovered the theft on Wednesday morning. The SUV, an Innova Crysta belonging to a relative of a Punjab cabinet minister, had been parked inside the campus around 9 pm the previous night, according to the complaint.

The theft came to light after a person who washes vehicles on the campus called Gurarmanpreet to inform him that something appeared to be wrong with his vehicle. When he reached the spot, he found the SUV propped up on bricks, with all four tyres and alloy rims missing.

Police said CCTV footage from the campus shows two men allegedly placing the vehicle on bricks before removing the wheels and fleeing with them. Investigators suspect the theft was carried out by an organised gang. The footage is being examined to establish their identities and trace their movements before and after the theft.The incident has raised questions over security arrangements on the university campus, where a large number of students park their vehicles. Gurarmanpreet alleged that despite bringing the matter to the notice of university authorities, his complaint was not taken seriously. He questioned how such a theft could take place inside the campus without attracting attention. The PAU police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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