Ludhiana: Unauthorised bus halts turn city roads into accident zones

Buses flout Motor Vehicles Act by stopping at unauthorised points; commuters warn of rising accident risk Commuters say the unchecked practice has made daily travel increasingly unsafe. (Manish/HT)

Ludhiana In blatant violation of traffic norms, both state-run and private bus operators continue to halt at unauthorised points across Ludhiana, turning major arterial roads into high-risk accident zones and putting commuters in danger on a daily basis.

Despite clear provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, which mandate that buses stop only at authorised and notified locations mentioned in their permits, operators are routinely seen picking up and dropping passengers at random spots, with little to no enforcement in sight.

As a result, several busy junctions and stretches, including Jalandhar bypass, Samrala Chowk, Sherpur Chowk, Dholewal link road and areas near Preet Palace, have effectively turned into illegal bus stops, leading to traffic bottlenecks, sudden braking, risky overtaking and near-miss accidents, particularly during peak hours.

The practice violates Section 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, which states that the government, in consultation with local authorities, must designate places where buses may stop for boarding or setting down passengers. However, on the ground, these statutory provisions appear to be routinely ignored.

Commuters say the unchecked practice has made daily travel increasingly unsafe. “These bus operators stop abruptly on busy roads and even on flyovers to pick up and drop passengers, leaving other motorists with no option but to brake suddenly while driving at high speed. Such reckless halts create panic and significantly increase the risk of serious accidents,” said Rashmika Verma, a regular commuter.

Echoing similar concerns, Dilbagh Singh said, “There is always a constant fear of accidents because buses halt in the middle of the road without any warning. Vehicles behind are forced to brake or swerve suddenly. Who will be held responsible if someone gets seriously injured or even dies?”

Pushpinder Singh Jolly, a member of the School Bus Welfare Association, said bus owners have established multiple illegal pick-up points in areas such as Sham Nagar, Preet Palace and Sherpur Chowk without any permits. “Unauthorised bus stops have mushroomed across the city, severely disrupting traffic movement and increasing congestion and safety risks,” he said.

Sharanjit Kalsi, president of the Azad Taxi Union, said several private buses, particularly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, were plying within the city without fulfilling basic legal requirements. “Many of these vehicles do not have valid taxes paid, fitness certificates or insurance. Illegal taxi operations have also become rampant. Ludhiana has around 156 authorised taxi stands, yet many illegal operators function freely,” he said.

Kalsi added that tourist vehicles operating under All India Tourist Permits were also violating norms, despite a September 2025 notification barring them from operating as stage carriages. “We have repeatedly raised our concerns with the local RTO office, but no concrete action has followed,” he said.

Rupinder Singh, assistant transport officer (Enforcement), said, “We regularly carry out inspections and take action wherever violations are found. I also hold additional charge of the Jalandhar RTO office. We will certainly act if specific complaints are received.”