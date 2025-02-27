Ludhiana: Under-construction house of drug peddler demolished

The police demolished the under-construction house of a woman facing three cases of drug peddling in Ghoda Colony on the second day of its drive against peddlers on Wednesday. According to the police, the under-construction house of the accused was a ‘benami’ property bought in the name of someone else by the accused. The under-construction house in Ghoda Colony that was demolished by the Ludhiana police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The police teams with bulldozers reached Ghoda Colony on Wednesday afternoon and demolished the structure. A heavy police force was deployed in the area. The cops did not face any resentment.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Prabhjot Singh said the accused, Bimla, a resident of Indra Market in Transport Nagar, is facing three cases of drug peddling registered at the Moti Nagar police station on November 11, 2018, July 14, 2019 and June 15, 2022.

The ADCP added that the police found that the woman bought a property in Ghoda Colony using the money earned through drug peddling. It was the ‘benami property’ of the woman, which she bought using the name of an acquaintance.

Further, the ADCP added that though the woman was out on bail, no one from her family was present at the spot. The ADCP also added that the action against drug peddlers would be continued.

On Tuesday, the police demolished houses of drug smugglers at Talwandi village near Ladhowal and in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri in Ludhiana. The “illegal” properties belonging to Sonu of Talwandi village and Rahul Hans of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, near Dugri, were razed with bulldozers. Sonu and his family are involved in six cases of drug trafficking and Rahul was arrested by Dugri police in 2024 after recovery of more than 41,000 tablets and ₹2.15 lakh drug money.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the police have identified 78 such peddlers residing in areas falling under the police commissionerate, Ludhiana, emphasising that all their properties which are either illegal or have been built using drug money will be demolished in the coming days. He also added that the police have written to the municipal corporation seeking further details. The vehicles purchased using the same money will also be seized by the police, he added.