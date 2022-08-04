Ludhiana | Vascular Surgery Day observed at CMCH

A high incidence of arterial blockage has been recorded in patients affected by Covid-19 and it requires immediate surgery and expert treatment. Vascular surgery is a branch of medical science that deals with blood vessels of the body, except for the heart and brain.

At an event marking Vascular Surgery Day at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), it was stated by doctors that vascular surgery as a specialised sub-unit is growing in North India. The event was organised by the vascular and endovascular surgery department of the CMCH.

Vascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6. The Vascular Society of India, which has over 600 members, was formed on August 6,1996 with an aim to raise awareness about common vascular problems in public.

Dr Anil Luther, who heads the vascular surgery unit at CMCH, said, “During a combined research study based on 268 patients done by CMC and 21 other hospitals across India, we observed that there were high incidents of blockage in the arteries of the patients affected by Covid-19.” The research would be presented at a vascular conference in the USA, he added.

He said that during the pandemic, he treated many patients who had arterial blockage through special vascular procedures.

Traditional vascular surgery involves incisions and is more surgical in nature, while endovascular surgery treatment is done by minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty, stenting and atherectomy.

CMCH has a digital subtraction lab (DSA lab) through which several vascular diseases, including varicose vein, diabetic foot, fistula creation, peripheral arterial disease, aortic aneurysms, acute limb ischemia, vascular trauma and complex wounds, and ulcers can be treated.

The vascular surgery department at CMCH was set up in 2009 and has a team of 3 vascular surgeons.

Dr Pranay Pawar, associate professor at the Vascular surgery department, said in the cases of arterial and lymphatic diseases of the body, except the heart and the brain, treatment can be done by medical therapy, surgical intervention and nowadays by minimally invasive procedures.”

“Vascular surgery is also an extra hand for general surgeons, it can help them to stop the bleeding” he added.

He said the cost for minimally invasive endovascular surgery is high mainly due to the specialised equipment that is compensated by time efficiency.

He said in cases of acute pain due to cessation of blood supply, patients should reach the hospital within six hours as timely treatment is very crucial in vascular diseases.

Dr William Bhatti, professor and head at CMCH, citing the lack of awareness regarding vascular treatment among public, said, “For vascular treatments, a team of specialised surgeons, including general and orthopaedic surgeons and anesthesiologists, is required which is available at our hospital.”