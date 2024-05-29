 Ludhiana: VB nabs ESIC hospital staffer, aide for taking ₹25,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Ludhiana: VB nabs ESIC hospital staffer, aide for taking 25,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 29, 2024 10:57 PM IST

An official spokesperson said the accused were arrested following a complaint by Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Phullanwal village

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an ESIC Hospital staffer and his accomplice on graft charges. Sukhbir Singh posted at ESIC Hospital and Navneet Kumar, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 25,000.

The accused in VB custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The accused in VB custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said the accused were arrested following a complaint by Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Phullanwal village.

The complainant approached the VB and informed that found out about a vacancy for a laboratory technician on contract basis in the ESIC hospital, Bharat Nagar Chowk. He met Sukhbir Singh of the HR Branch, who asked him to send his education documents on his WhatsApp number, he added. The complainant alleged that after a few days, an unknown person called him to meet him at Samrala Chowk and told him that Sukhbir Singh had demanded 1,10,000 bribe for the job.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap and arrested accused Sukhbir while accepting a bribe of 25,000. Navneet Kumar was later arrested from Samrala Chowk.

A first-information report (FIR) under sections of the of Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the VB police station.

Ludhiana: VB nabs ESIC hospital staffer, aide for taking 25,000 bribe
