 Ludhiana vendors decry 'overcharging' at new veggie market parking
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana vendors decry ‘overcharging’ at new veggie market parking

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Later in the afternoon, a resolution was reached at the Basti Jodhewal police station and the contractor agreed to display a rate list at the market

Transporters bringing goods to the New Vegetable Market on Karabara Road staged a protest against alleged overcharging by the parking contractor. The protest began at 6 am and the drivers raised slogans to express frustration. By the afternoon, the protest intensified and the market’s gate number 1 was blocked for an hour.

Vendors during a protest outside the New Vegetable Market in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
Vendors during a protest outside the New Vegetable Market in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protesters submitted a written complaint to the police. Market committee secretary Vinod Sharma arrived at the scene to listen to the protesters’ grievances. He said that the contractor had previously been issued a notice regarding overcharging and assured that the matter would be discussed at the head office and appropriate action would be taken.

Pointing out the issues faced by drivers, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Mini Transport Association All Punjab president Mandeep Singh said, “Drivers are being overcharged. They are given a receipt for 100 but are asked to pay 200. They are also charged separately for standing at the watermelon selling spot and the weighbridge. This is hooliganism.”

Later in the afternoon, a resolution was reached at the Basti Jodhewal police station and the contractor agreed to display a rate list at the market.

Contractor Neeraj Joshi denied the allegations, claiming that receipts issued by machines were accurate and a fee was being charged accordingly. He confirmed that a written agreement was reached with the transporters and the police.

Ludhiana vendors decry 'overcharging' at new veggie market parking
Live Score
