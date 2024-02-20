Ludhiana: Vet Varsity inaugurates 21-day winter school on One Health

The Centre for One Health at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University inaugurated a 21-day winter school programme sponsored by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) on “Applied concepts in One Health to address zoonoses, antimicrobial resistance and food safety on Tuesday. A total of 25 scientist participants from various organisations across India have joined this training programme. (HT Photo)

JPS Gill, the director of research of the university, welcomed the participants alongside the guests, Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor; Sindura Ganapathy, fellow principal scientific advisor, government of India; and Sandeep Puri, principal of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana.

Gill commenced the event by providing a comprehensive overview of the Centre for One Health’s activities, highlighting its pivotal role in addressing complex issues concerning human, animal and environmental health.

A total of 25 scientist participants from various organisations across India have enthusiastically joined this training programme, poised to delve into the multifaceted aspects of the One Health approach.

Inderjeet Singh emphasised the evolving role of “One Health” in confronting emerging public health challenges. The V-C and other dignitaries released the training compendium, the activity handbook of the Centre for One Health and a pocket guide to foot-and-mouth disease in bovines, symbolising the commitment to equipping participants with comprehensive resources.

Ganapathy stressed the imperative need for collaboration and teamwork to effectively address issues pertaining to food safety, zoonoses and antimicrobial resistance. He shed light on the significant role played by the central in coordinating efforts across national, state and local health agencies to enhance human and animal health through the “One Health” approach. Puri underscored the formidable challenge posed by antibiotic resistance and advocated for community awareness campaigns to mitigate its impact. He emphasised the need to further strengthen the collaborations between human and animal health professionals to tackle endemic and emerging zoonoses.

JS Bedi, director of the Centre for One Health, expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries, participants, faculty and officers of the university for gracing the occasion. The event concluded on a promising note, with participants geared up to leverage their newfound knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully towards the promotion of holistic health and well-being in society.