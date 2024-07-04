Ludhiana: Vet varsity prof cautions against spread of vector-borne diseases

To avoid water-borne diseases in the wake of monsoon, Jasbir Sigh Bedi, director of centre for one health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, said the disease can be bacterial, viral and parasitic, many of which are gastrointestinal pathogens. He said many water-borne diseases, such as giardiasis, cryptosporidium, hepatitis A and E viral infections, leptospirosis, typhoid and cholera, can occur due to drinking contaminated water, especially in the rainy season. The experts from the vet varsity have recommended that the water tank must be disinfected at least twice a year, and water should be periodically tested for the presence of microbes and other contaminants. (HT File)

Infection commonly results when contaminated water is used to drink or consume cross-contaminated food with poor-quality water. According to the World Health Organization, Bedi said, diarrhoeal diseases are one of the leading causes of death in children under five years old. “It was estimated that most of this burden is attributable to unsafe water supply, poor sanitation and hygiene, and is mostly concentrated in resource-limited regions,” he added.

The experts from the centre for one health have advised the public to be aware of the water-borne diseases that normally increase during monsoon. “During this season, blockage and overflow of sewage pipes is a major source of contamination of drinking water supply. Further, the resulting stagnant water acts as breeding grounds for mosquitoes leading to increased risks of mosquito-transmitted diseases, such as dengue and malaria, among others. Therefore, people should take preventive measures, including ensuring that water does not accumulate in and around their houses,” they said.

Bedi mentioned that improperly managed water storage tanks can be a major source of contamination, which is why periodic maintenance and disinfection of the household water storage tank is necessary to maintain water quality. The experts from the vet varsity have recommended that the water tank must be disinfected at least twice a year, and water should be periodically tested for the presence of microbes and other contaminants.

In addition, water purifiers or filters installed in houses should be of good quality. There should be proper maintenance of filters as they may act as a potential source of microbial contamination of water, if not cleaned timely.

Bedi informed, “In case of any doubt, the water sample portability should be tested from authorised laboratories, and one such facility is also available at the centre for one health in the university. A significant amount of disease could be prevented through better access to a safe water supply, adequate disinfection facilities, and better hygiene practices. Pure and clean drinking water is vital for good health and the water used for drinking, teeth cleaning, hand washing, bathing, showering, food preparation, and cooking, needs to be free from chemicals and harmful germs, which may lead to water-borne ailments.”