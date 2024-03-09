Ludhiana vet varsity to hold 16th athletic meet on March 12

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is geared up for the 16th athletic meet. The meet will organised on March 12 at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) grounds. The chief guest will be international triple jumper, Mohinder Singh, for prize distribution and closing ceremony. Vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh extended his best wishes for the participants. (HT File Photo)

Organising secretary of the meet, APS Brar, informed that the students are performing well in sports and co-curricular activities in national level competitions. The participants include College of Veterinary Science, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, Bathinda; Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani, Bathinda and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh extended his best wishes for the participants. The students would earn laurels for the institute and nation, in the field of education as well as sports, he added. The duties for first aid, record keeping, track related requirements have been earmarked to all the concerned, he said. V-C shared that this type of free, cheerful day provides students a break to rejuvenate. Horse show and cultural programme will be an added bonus in the concluding event, he added.