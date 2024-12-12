Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Vet varsity to host all-breed dog show on Dec 15

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 13, 2024 06:12 AM IST

The event will feature competitions, demonstrations and exhibitions by pet parlours displaying grooming skills and pet care products

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will host a dog show on December 15, showcasing a variety of dog breeds from across northern India.

Dr Ashwani Sharma, head of the department of veterinary medicine, highlighted the event’s key attractions, including awards for the “best of breed,” a special Labrador competition, and the “overall champion of the show.” (HT File)
Dr Ashwani Sharma, head of the department of veterinary medicine, highlighted the event’s key attractions, including awards for the “best of breed,” a special Labrador competition, and the “overall champion of the show.” (HT File)

The event will feature competitions, demonstrations and exhibitions by pet parlours displaying grooming skills and pet care products. Notably, the registration for the event will be conducted on-site from 8.30 am to 10 am, where pet owners are encouraged to register early to avoid delays.

Dr Ashwani Sharma, head of the department of veterinary medicine, highlighted the event’s key attractions, including awards for the “best of breed,” a special Labrador competition, and the “overall champion of the show.” For the first time, the show will feature “fashion awards” for pets with the best costumes, adding a fun and creative element to the event.

Registered owners will have their names included in a souvenir and show book, and attractive prizes and trophies will be awarded across various categories.

A special seminar titled “The stray dog: An ideal pet if cared for properly” will focus on promoting awareness about adopting and caring for stray animals, addressing the challenges of the stray dog population.

The dog show aims to bring together clinicians, students, pet breeders, pet food manufacturers and enthusiasts to exchange knowledge and ideas where experts will provide advice to pet owners on care and well-being.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On