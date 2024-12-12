Ludhiana: Vet varsity to host all-breed dog show on Dec 15

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will host a dog show on December 15, showcasing a variety of dog breeds from across northern India. Dr Ashwani Sharma, head of the department of veterinary medicine, highlighted the event’s key attractions, including awards for the “best of breed,” a special Labrador competition, and the “overall champion of the show.” (HT File)

The event will feature competitions, demonstrations and exhibitions by pet parlours displaying grooming skills and pet care products. Notably, the registration for the event will be conducted on-site from 8.30 am to 10 am, where pet owners are encouraged to register early to avoid delays.

Dr Ashwani Sharma, head of the department of veterinary medicine, highlighted the event’s key attractions, including awards for the “best of breed,” a special Labrador competition, and the “overall champion of the show.” For the first time, the show will feature “fashion awards” for pets with the best costumes, adding a fun and creative element to the event.

Registered owners will have their names included in a souvenir and show book, and attractive prizes and trophies will be awarded across various categories.

A special seminar titled “The stray dog: An ideal pet if cared for properly” will focus on promoting awareness about adopting and caring for stray animals, addressing the challenges of the stray dog population.

The dog show aims to bring together clinicians, students, pet breeders, pet food manufacturers and enthusiasts to exchange knowledge and ideas where experts will provide advice to pet owners on care and well-being.