Ludhiana | Vet Varsity trains FPOs on value addition of milk
Directorate of Extension Education and College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a training on value addition of milk for members of Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) from different districts of Punjab.
P S Brar, director of Extension Education, GADVASU, said the training was sponsored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to train the members of FPOs in processing of milk to value-added products.
He said farmers must think beyond production for profitability in dairy farming. Value addition and smart marketing of milk products have a huge opportunity to boost the income of the farmers.
Sanjeev Kumar, district development managers , Nabard, said farmers must organise themselves into FPOs to realise the full benefits of marketing of milk and milk products.
Ramneek, dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology urged the farmers to stay in contact with the scientists of the college and benefit from their expertise.
Scientists from the College of Dairy Science and Technology discussed important aspects related with manufacturing and marketing of milk products. Different technologies developed by the university for the preparation of these products were demonstrated. A visit to the dairy plant was also organised. The training was coordinated by Inderpreet Kaur and Arunbeer Singh.
Inderpreet Kaur said the training was specifically designed to promote skill development of the farmers in manufacturing and marketing of different milk products. Farmers from FPOs of six districts attended the training and engaged in discussions and practicals in six sessions during the training.
Arunbeer Singh said a training manual has been developed for the trainees that will be made available through the university website www.gadvasu.in.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.