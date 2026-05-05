Ludhiana: Victim’s family seeks arrest of remaining accused, police assure action

The family of Gagandeep Singh, who was killed in a clash between two groups in Machhiwara, along with members of several organisations, gathered outside the local police station on Monday seeking the arrest of the remaining accused. Gagandeep was killed during the clash on Friday night, while his friend Manpreet Singh remains critical. (HT File)

Senior police officials, including superintendent of police (headquarters) Harpinder Kaur, reached the police station and held talks with the family members and representatives of the organisations.

The SP said that police had arrested four accused within 24 hours of the incident and that two more suspects would be arrested in the next few days. She said the investigation was underway and action would be taken against all those found involved in the case.

Representatives of the organisations said if all accused were not arrested by May 15, they would intensify their protest. Police officials assured them that the remaining suspects would be apprehended.

The groups also said the deceased had been speaking against drug peddling in the area and demanded action against the narcotics trade. They also sought financial assistance for the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination of Gagandeep Singh was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. The last rites were later performed in his native village.

Gagandeep was killed during the clash on Friday night, while his friend Manpreet Singh remains critical.