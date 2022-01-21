Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana vigilance bureau held Patwari on graft charges
chandigarh news

Ludhiana vigilance bureau held Patwari on graft charges

Ludhiana vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a woman Patwari on graft charges and recovered 5,000 in cash that she had accepted as bribe
On January 20, as the patwari accepted bribe, the Ludhiana vigilance officials arrested her red-handed. A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the patwari (Representative Photo/HT Files)
On January 20, as the patwari accepted bribe, the Ludhiana vigilance officials arrested her red-handed. A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the patwari (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The economic offence wing of Ludhiana vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a woman Patwari on graft charges and recovered 5,000 in cash that she had accepted as bribe.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused Aashna, deputed at Bhanohar village, following the statement of Baljinder Kaur of Bhanohar village, Mullanpur Dakha.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said Baljinder alleged that she had contacted Aashna to seek revenue record of her property for which the accused had demanded 5,000 bribe.

SSP said soon after receiving the complaint they laid a trap. On Thursday, as the patwari accepted bribe, the vigilance officials arrested her red-handed. A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the patwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out