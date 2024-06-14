Ludhiana: Wanted for provocation Religious outfit leader, aide held for drug peddling

Already facing an FIR for provocation, a local leader of a religious outfit, along with his aide, was arrested for drug peddling. The Haibowal police recovered 480 gm opium and 100 gm heroin from their possession. According to the police, the accused thrived on drug peddling to run the family. The Haibowal police recovered 480 gm opium and 100 gm heroin from their possession. According to the police, the accused thrived on drug peddling to run the family. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Gurjeet Singh Rana, of New Deep Nagar, who claims to be a leader of a religious outfit, and his accomplice Sooraj Verma, of Haibowal. The police had earlier provided security cover to the accused due to threat perception, however later the department withdrew the same.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said the Haibowal police have booked Rana on June 11 under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) on the basis of a complaint after he posted a morphed picture of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwala on his social media account. The accused was on the run in the matter.

The ADCP added that police arrested the accused from Kehar Singh Nagar during special checking.

The ADCP added that Rana was booked in December 2023 for cheating. He was involved in making provocative speeches. The police had provided him with security cover in 2023 as he claimed to receive threats. Months later, the security was withdrawn. The police are questioning the accused to know from where he procured the contraband and where he was going to deliver the same. An FIR under Sections 18, 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was lodged at Haibowal Police station.