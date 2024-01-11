close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Warning issued to medical officer for dereliction of duty

Ludhiana: Warning issued to medical officer for dereliction of duty

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 12, 2024 05:06 AM IST

In a formal communication to Dr. Smita Bajaj, who specialises in anaesthesia at the civil hospital, the civil surgeon cited potential consequences for her continued negligence

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh has issued a stern warning to a medical officer over ‘non-performance’ of emergency duties.

HT Image
HT Image

In a formal communication to Dr. Smita Bajaj, who specialises in anaesthesia at the civil hospital, the civil surgeon cited potential consequences for her continued negligence.

Bajaj was transferred to district hospital Ludhiana in 2021. The letter highlights that despite being transferred, Bajaj’s salary was being claimed against the post of medical officer (general) at civil hospital, Ludhiana.

The communication references guidelines from the office of the director health and family welfare department, Punjab, stating that medical officers, irrespective of their specialty, are obligated to perform emergency duties.

The senior medical officer in civil hospital, through a letter dated 22/12/2023, had informed the office about the alleged non-compliance of emergency duty by Bajaj on multiple occasions in November and December, 2023.

The communication asserts that Bajaj failed to inform the senior medical officer and neglected the orders of higher authorities, leading to disruptions in the functioning of the emergency department.

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, the civil surgeon warned that failure to address such negligence in the future may lead to Bajaj’s transfer out of the district.

Despite repeated attempts, Bajaj could not be contacted.

Sign out