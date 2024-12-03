Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Weapon seized, Giaspura man arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 03, 2024 10:17 PM IST

According to a police official, they received information that the accused was roaming around Sherpur with an intention to execute some crime when he was arrested carrying a weapon.

The CIA staff 2 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon. A .32-bore pistol and two live bullets were seized from him. The accused has been identified as Ajit Singh of Mahadev Nagar of Giaspura.

Along with a .32-bore pistol, two bullets have also been seized from Ajit Singh of Mahadev Nagar in Giaspura.
ASI Sethi Kumar, who is investigating the case, said they received information that the accused was roaming around Sherpur with an intention to execute some crime. When frisked, cops recovered an illegal weapon from his possession. He was arrested.

The ASI added that an FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the police added.

