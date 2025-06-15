Ludhiana West byelection: 235 CCTVs in place for poll surveillance, says admn

A total of 235 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed as part of the district administration’s comprehensive surveillance measures to ensure a transparency during the Ludhiana West bypoll across 194 polling stations in the district through webcasting on the voting day (June 19). Out of the 235, 194 cameras have been placed inside polling stations and 41 positioned outside to monitor the activities in real time. Election officials review arrangements on Saturday. (HT Photo)

District electoral officer Himanshu Jain said these cameras, equipped with high-speed internet connectivity, would enable live streaming of the polling process on June 19. This setup allows the administration to closely monitor voter queues, the polling process and overall activities through an integrated control centre established at the district administrative complex. The live feed will ensure steady and reliable transmission of visuals from all polling stations.

On Saturday, the first triall run of the webcasting was checked by Jain, along with ADC (rural development) Amarjit Bains and others.

Randomisation of counting staff

The first randomisation of vote counting staff was conducted under the supervision of district electoral officer Himanshu Jain who said 120 counting staff members were randomised to ensure a seamless vote counting process. The randomisation aims to efficiently allocate personnel for the counting of votes scheduled for June 23. A total of 40 counting supervisors, 40 counting assistants and 40 micro-observers will be deployed with each counting team comprising one supervisor, one assistant and one micro-observer.

Jain added that the first training rehearsal for the counting staff will be held soon.

Inspection of candidates’ accounts

The second inspection of the accounts of 14 candidates in fray for the Ludhiana West bypoll was held under the supervision of expenditure observer Indana Ashok Kumar on Friday. ADC (rural development) Amarjit Bains and members of the expenditure monitoring committee were also present. An independent candidate, Gurdeep Singh Kahlon, was absent.

The expenditure observer cross-checked the shadow registers of the remaining 13 contesting candidates with their registers at Bachat Bhawan, district administrative complex.

The third inspection with the registers maintained by 14 contesting candidates will be held on June 17.