Ludhiana West bypoll: Fight is against Kejriwal, says Ashu

Punjab Congress working president and the party candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on Saturday said his fight was not against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sanjeev Arora, but party supremo and Delhi’s former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was fighting for his own “backdoor entry to Rajya Sabha from Punjab”. Addressing a series of meetings during his public outreach programme across the Ludhiana West assembly segment here today, Ashu said, “Everyone knows it well that Sanjeev Arora was reluctant to contest as he knows the ground situation. But he was forced to contest as the party wants to create a vacancy for Kejriwal and send him to the Rajya Sabha through backdoor.” Former cabinet minister and Congress candidate for Ludhiana West byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, addressed during a meeting in Ludhiana. (HT Phot)

The senior Congress leader further said, “Arora has already realised that the ground has already slipped out of AAP’s feet as people want to teach them a lesson. People are dying of consuming spurious liquor and drug dose and the AAP leaders are claiming to have eliminated the drug menace.”

The Punjab Congress working president also said that AAP had failed on its promises besides “pushing the state into anarchy”.

“Snatchings and ransom calls have become a routine as criminals have no fear of law. The AAP leaders have only looted and robbed Punjab, besides resorting to vendetta against the Congress leaders,” he added.