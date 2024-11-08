Ludhiana: Wife among 2 arrested for strangling man to death

A woman allegedly strangled her 40-year-old husband to death while he was sleeping with the help of her aid, police said. The key accused tried to cremate her husband Raj Kumar’s body after claiming that he died of a heart attack. (HT File)

They added that the key accused, 36-year-old Kiran, tried to cremate her husband Raj Kumar’s body after claiming he died of a heart attack.

However, the victim’s brother informed the police and pressed for a post-mortem top be conducted.

After the autopsy found suggested that the man was murdered, the Daba police arrested the woman and her aide on murder charges.

Police identified her aide as Lovekush, 24, of Harkrishan Nagar. Lovekush is a distant relative of victim Raj Kumar. The Daba police registered a first-information report (FIR) following a complaint by the victim’s brother Kuldeep Vishwakarma.

Daba station-house officer (SHO) inspector Nardev Singh said a post-mortem was done following a request by the complainant.

He said the autopsy report confirmed suspicions of murder and police questioned the victim’s wife.

“The woman confessed to the crime. She said Lovekush turned up at their house on Wednesday morning and they strangled Raj Kumar to death using her dupatta while he was asleep. Lovekush later left the house and she set the dupatta afire in a vacant plot. She then raised an alarm, claiming Raj Kumar had died of a cardiac arrest. However, his brother Kuldeep noticed strangulation marks on his neck and demanded that an autopsy be conducted,”said the inspector.

“The woman said Raj Kumar had discovered her illicit relationship with Lovekush and deterred her from meeting him. She hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him. Police found closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage where Kiran was seen going towards a vacant plot with a polythene carrying dupatta and returning empty-handed. The police have recovered the half-burnt dupatta,” he further added.