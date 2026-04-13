Ludhiana: Wife among 4 booked as 36-year-old ends life

Three days after consuming some poisonous substance, a 36-year-old man breathed his last at a hospital on Saturday, leading to registration of an FIR against his wife and three others for alleged abetment to suicide, Tibba police said. The wife went to her parental home after a dispute, says deceased’s mother.

The deceased, a resident of New Raju Colony, had reportedly consumed poison on April 8 and was admitted to a private hospital. Based on a complaint filed by his mother, the police have booked his wife along with three others.

In her statement, the complainant stated that her son had married the woman on August 28, 2016. The couple has three children. She alleged that her daughter-in-law frequently quarrelled with her husband over minor issues. Following a recent dispute, she went to her parental home. When the deceased later tried to reconcile and bring her back, he was allegedly abused and insulted by his wife and the other accused.

Distressed by the situation, he consumed poison, his mother mentioned in the complaint.

ASI Kamaljeet Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS. The accused are yet to be arrested.