Ludhiana: Wife, sister-in-law flee with 5 lakh, gold ornaments

A man from Basant Nagar has lodged a police complaint against his wife and sister-in-law for allegedly fleeing with ₹5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from his house in the Daba area. Police have booked Dimple Singh of Basant Nagar and Mehak of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

According to the complainant, Deepak Singh, who works in a bank, his wife Dimple Singh left home on August 25 along with her younger sister, Mehak, while he was at work and their children were at school. He said a tenant informed him that the two women were seen leaving the house with household belongings. On returning, Singh found the valuables missing.

Police have booked Dimple Singh of Basant Nagar and Mehak of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace their mobile numbers to locate them,” officials at Daba police station said. Singh married Dimple in 2013, and the couple has two children.

Elderly woman robbed of bangles

In another incident, two motorcycle-borne youths snatched gold bangles from an elderly woman on Pakhowal Road while she was buying guavas from a roadside vendor.

The victim, Rama Sharma of Housefed Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, told police that she and her husband were distracted when the youths asked them for directions. The assailants quickly removed the bangles from her wrists before fleeing.

A case has been registered at Dugri police station against unidentified persons. Investigating officer Baljit Kumar said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the culprits.