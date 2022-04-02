Ludhiana: Wife, son arrested for 48-year-old man’s murder
Six days after a 48-year-old man was found dead outside his house in New Hargobind Nagar, police arrested his wife and son for murder.
A neighbour of the family had discovered the body of Prem Kumar on the intervening night of March 25 and 26 and informed the police.
The accused Geeta Rani, 47, and Yogesh Kumar, 23, had initially told police that Prem Kumar was an alcoholic and may have died after falling off accidentally.
Later when the police scanned closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, they found a footage of the victim being pushed out and collapsing outside the main door of the house. Autopsy reports pointed to stab wounds on his chest.
Following this, police rounded up Geeta Rani and her son. During interrogation, they revealed that Prem Kumar was a habitual drinker and used to thrash them in an inebriated state.
The claimed that on March 25, Prem Kumar had come home drunk and assaulted them. They picked up a pair of scissors in defence and asked him to leave the house. Meanwhile, Prem Kumar lost balance and got stabbed accidentally.
“The mother-son duo revealed that after accidentally stabbing Prem Kumar, they dumped the body outside the house to make it look like an accidental death so as to evade police action,” said sub-inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer (SHO) of Division Number 3.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.
‘Thank you but…’, Uttarakhand doc who quit over ‘harassment’ on Dhami’s probe order
Dehradun: A day after Dr Nidhi Uniyal, associate professor with the Government Doon Medical College, resigned alleging a “high-handed” behaviour of health secretary Pankaj Pandey, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to cancel her transfer to Almora. Dhami directed chief secretary SS Sandhu to initiate a high-level inquiry into the matter.
Behbal Kalan firing: Victim’s kin to block Bathinda-Amritsar highway on April 6
Peeved at the tardy pace of investigation and court proceedings in connection with the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident in which two Sikh protesters were killed, family members of one of the victims on Friday announced to block the National Highway 54 (Bathinda-Amritsar highway) for an indefinite period from April 6. Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan, whose protest sit-in for justice entered the 107th day on Friday gave a call to all Panthic organisations to participate in the sit-in protest on April 6.
3 held for preparing fake loan documents for army personnel
The district police have arrested three persons, including an official of a private bank, for allegedly preparing fake documents for army personnel to secure loan. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Dhaliwal said on Friday that the stamps of up to the rank of a lieutenant colonel, fake identity cards and certificates of army authorities were recovered from the accused, Surinder Pal Singh, Jaivir Singh and kingpin Gurpreet Singh.
Rhino census in Dudhwa to start soon
Amid ongoing estimation of tiger, elephant and ungulate (hoofed animal) population, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has now geared up to start the count of one-horned rhinos in the protected area. According to the last count, held over a couple of years back, Dudhwa has 42 one-horned rhinos. Among these, 38 rhinos are populated in rhino rehabilitation area Phase 1 at Kakarha Tal in Sonaripur range and four in RRA 2 in Belrayan range.
BKU holds protest against police action on farmers
The (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday staged a protest near Muktsar district administrative complex against the alleged use of force by the police on protesting farmers on March 28. Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan pressed for compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack and action against the Muktsar deputy commissioner for ordering an alleged lathi-charge on farmers at Lambi village in Muktsar.
