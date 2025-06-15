Ludhiana: With seven new cases, Covid tally spikes to 38

As the district recorded a slight uptick in daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with seven new positive cases bringing the total tally to 38, the health department has urged people to remain vigilant and continue following preventive measures. So far, the average has been 2-3 new cases per day, with some days reporting no cases as well. (HT Photo)

The new cases include three men aged 19, 22 and 28 years and four women aged 13, 13, 55 and 56 years. While all the men are reported to be only mildly symptomatic, two women (56 and 55) are hospitalised.

The 56-year-old woman is stable while the condition of the other 55-year-old has been termed moderate by doctors. She had been suffering from acute diarrhoea for some days and was found Covid-19 positive upon testing. However, doctors have said that she doesn’t need oxygen support yet. Four of these new seven people were vaccinated.

So far, the average has been 2-3 new cases per day, with some days reporting no cases as well. Of the total 38 cases reported so far, only 15 are positive at present. Besides the two hospitalised women, the rest of the 13 are only mildly symptomatic and in home isolation. As many as 21 people have recovered so far. Two people, one 40-year-old man and another 69-year-old lady, both suffering from comorbid conditions, have died of the infection.

Most of the people reported so far have been vaccinated for Covid, barring an 18-year-old.

The health department, in its advisory, mentioned that the healthcare staff, elderly, pregnant women, individuals with weak immune system and those with chronic illnesses must wear masks.

People have been urged to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing using a handkerchief, tissue or the bend of your elbow.

Health officials have also asked people to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated areas.