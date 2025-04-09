Menu Explore
Ludhiana witnesses season’s first heatwave

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2025 05:34 AM IST

The local health department has issued guidelines keeping the heat wave in view; Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur has urged citizens to take immediate precautions such as to drink plenty of water regularly, even if not thirsty, and to stay indoors during peak hours (12pm to 4pm)

The city experienced its first heatwave on Tuesday as mercury soared to 40°C.

As per IMD, the heatwave will last till April 11 with daytime temperatures crossing the 40°C mark. (HT Photo)
As per IMD, the heatwave will last till April 11 with daytime temperatures crossing the 40°C mark. (HT Photo)

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana. According to the director of IMD’s Chandigarh centre, Surender Paul, the heatwave will last till April 11 with daytime temperatures crossing the 40°C mark.

“The temperature, on April 8 and 9 in particular, will stay around 40°C or even above, which is way higher than the normal of 34°C for this period,” he said.

A heatwave is a phenomenon when the temperature crosses 40°C and is higher than 4.5 Celsius to the normal, according to Paul.

Above 45°C is considered a moderate heat wave and above 47°C is a severe heat wave.

However, the temperature is expected to return under the head wave mark after April 11 as the IMD has predicted a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) moving into the region.

“The WD would take effect from April 10 onwards and we can see rains in parts of the state, especially in the north and west. This will provide a relief from the soaring temperatures from April 11 onwards,” added Paul.

Meanwhile, the local health department has issued guidelines keeping the heat wave in view. Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur has urged citizens to take immediate precautions.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dr Kaur said high temperatures pose significant health risks, particularly for children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses. Timely intervention and proper care are essential to avoid serious conditions such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke.

Dr Kaur advised people to drink plenty of water regularly, even if not thirsty; stay indoors during peak hours (12pm to 4pm); wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes; and use hats or umbrellas when going outdoors. People should eat hydrating foods such as fruits and vegetables, take cool showers, and check on vulnerable individuals such as children and elderly. At the same time, it is important to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, strenuous physical activity in the heat, tight or dark clothing, and consumption of alcohol or caffeine. Children, the elderly, or pets should never be left inside parked vehicles, even for a short time. Any signs of heat stress should not be ignored.

