Ludhiana woman, 2 aides held for robbing commuters

The Division number 8 police arrested a woman and her two accomplices for robbing commuters of their cash and valuables. According to the police, the woman and her aides are drug addicts and they indulged in the crime to meet their need for drugs.

The police have recovered ₹7,500 in cash, a sharp-edged weapon and a bike used in the crime.

The woman is married and has a child. Due to her addiction for drugs, she is living separately from her husband.

ASI Harjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused had robbed a man Sanjay of Jain Colony on June 27. According to Sanjay, he was crossing Gol Market near Domoria Bridge on June 27 when a bike rammed into his motorcycle. The woman was riding pillion on her aide’s bike. She created a scene claiming that she is pregnant and accused him of reckless driving. Meanwhile, their another aide turned up and took him aside and robbed him of ₹90,000 in cash, one mobile phone, three debit cards and a credit card before escaping.

ASI Harjit Singh said the police lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. On Friday the police arrested the woman and her aides.

The ASI added that the accused used to roam around the city at night to find their target. The woman used to trap their targets and later robbed them.

The ASI added that the woman has no criminal record, while her aides are facing trial in several criminal cases. The woman befriended the accused for drugs and later they formed a gang to rob people of their money and valuables.

